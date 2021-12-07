Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Plans $1.99 Dividend

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.9855 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

