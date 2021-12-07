W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CEO Donald G. Macpherson Sells 15,741 Shares

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GWW opened at $499.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.07. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $502.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.