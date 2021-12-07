WABnetwork (WAB) Hits Market Capitalization of $174,049.29

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 109% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $174,049.29 and $542.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00209484 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

