Waifu Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $190,317.00 (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $190,317.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00059230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,245.04 or 0.08425700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,108.92 or 1.01442785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00077092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 355,588,315 coins and its circulating supply is 332,798,165 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

