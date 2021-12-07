Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Trims Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for approximately 0.8% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,359. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.