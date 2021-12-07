Walter Frederick Walker Purchases 9,700 Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Walter Frederick Walker bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HCDI traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 835,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

