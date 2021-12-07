Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $311.21

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $311.21 and last traded at $311.21, with a volume of 339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $304.93.
The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.31 and its 200-day moving average is $285.29.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,930 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Watsco by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)
Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.
