Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $311.21

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $311.21 and last traded at $311.21, with a volume of 339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $304.93.

The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.31 and its 200-day moving average is $285.29.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,930 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Watsco by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

