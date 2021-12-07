Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WFRD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ WFRD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,161. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

