Wedbush Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $760.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $721.33.

Shares of RH opened at $562.52 on Monday. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $640.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,173,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 82.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

