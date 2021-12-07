Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently -129.23%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.