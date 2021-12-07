Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.03% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

