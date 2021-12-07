Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,691,025 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Nevro worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 105,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth $12,418,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.16. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

