Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261,306 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

