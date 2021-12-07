Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.16.

Shares of WEED traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,357. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$12.22 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.09.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

