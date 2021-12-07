West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will announce earnings per share of $3.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings per share of $3.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $26.89 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.97 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,757,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. 15,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,046. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

