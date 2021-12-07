Western Financial Corporation Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Facebook were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 9.6% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 47,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Facebook by 36.2% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 210,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after buying an additional 56,045 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 12.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 632 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock valued at $570,251,267 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.08. 277,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,891,225. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $901.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

