Western Financial Corporation Has $1.24 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Western Financial Corporation lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,730,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $7.63 on Tuesday, reaching $431.21. 2,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,319. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

