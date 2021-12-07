Western Financial Corporation Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,865. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

