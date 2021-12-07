Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a C$12.50 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.73.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,278. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.20. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,665,356.52. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Insiders purchased 39,970 shares of company stock worth $276,466 over the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.