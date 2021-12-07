Wincanton (LON:WIN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.90) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

WIN stock opened at GBX 340.96 ($4.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 362.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 398.64. Wincanton has a one year low of GBX 230.59 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 470 ($6.23). The stock has a market cap of £424.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27.

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £14,120 ($18,724.31).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

