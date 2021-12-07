WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.61. 20,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 36,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.