Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.72

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.72 and last traded at $116.66, with a volume of 98480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.