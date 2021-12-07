Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.32. 43,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,986. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

