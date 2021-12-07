Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 147,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

