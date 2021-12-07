World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 620.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,038,000 after purchasing an additional 226,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,176,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,047,000 after acquiring an additional 167,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.15.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.