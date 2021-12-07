Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) COO Glenn M. Hickman Buys 5,500 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) COO Glenn M. Hickman acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,475.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRAP shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.