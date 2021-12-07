Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 21.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,720 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Linde by 56.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $321,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.29.

Shares of LIN opened at $325.03 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.58 and a 200 day moving average of $306.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

