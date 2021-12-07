Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $123,041.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $1.01 million and $123,041.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00057796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.08 or 0.08490879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,420.13 or 0.99907125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00077342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002671 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,857,282 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.