XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Critical Comparison

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for XL Fleet and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|XL Fleet
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|AEye
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares XL Fleet and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|XL Fleet
|208.03%
|-12.77%
|-10.48%
|AEye
|N/A
|-32.54%
|-7.43%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares XL Fleet and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|XL Fleet
|$20.34 million
|28.99
|-$60.61 million
|$0.23
|18.39
|AEye
|N/A
|N/A
|-$2.88 million
|N/A
|N/A
AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XL Fleet.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
16.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
About XL Fleet
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
About AEye
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
