XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Critical Comparison

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get XL Fleet alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for XL Fleet and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

XL Fleet presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. AEye has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 218.84%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet 208.03% -12.77% -10.48% AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XL Fleet and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 28.99 -$60.61 million $0.23 18.39 AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XL Fleet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.