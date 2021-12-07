XMax Hits Market Cap of $2.52 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $377,007.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XMax has traded down 49.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00039410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00212971 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,714,634,373 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

