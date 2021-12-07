XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,229,680.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of XPEL traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,228. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 2.20.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
