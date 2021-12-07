Ycash Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $26,128.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.19 or 0.00346985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00145617 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00092833 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000133 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003141 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,870,400 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.