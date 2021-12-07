YFValue Trading Down 29% Over Last Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

