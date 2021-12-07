Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) CAO Charles B. Haaser Acquires 2,400 Shares

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) CAO Charles B. Haaser acquired 2,400 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of YTEN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,675. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,627.55% and a negative return on equity of 59.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 202,063 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 189,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

