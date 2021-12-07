Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to Announce -$0.80 EPS

Brokerages expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.49). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.13) to ($6.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRXT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.83. 5,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,076. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

