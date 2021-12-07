Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

KREF traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. 1,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

