Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of REZI opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.52. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.