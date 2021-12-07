Zacks: Analysts Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Celsion posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $0.66 on Friday. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of $57.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celsion by 17,570.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsion by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 555,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsion by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187,145 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

