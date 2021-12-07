Zacks: Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.35). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 157,467 shares of company stock worth $2,253,574 and sold 33,790 shares worth $669,063. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 45.6% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 756.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 104,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in EverQuote by 131.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

