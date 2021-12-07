Zacks: Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $7.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.40 billion and the highest is $7.55 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $5.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $26.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.66 billion to $33.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVDA traded up $20.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $320.82. 1,720,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,921,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $322,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,350,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

