Zacks: Analysts Expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PAHC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,698. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

