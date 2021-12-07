Zacks: Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sotera Health reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

SHC traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 655,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,361. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.52. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

