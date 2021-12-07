Zacks: Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report $286.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.00 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $282.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.59. 51,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,595. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $116,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,748 shares of company stock worth $1,565,487 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.