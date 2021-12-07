Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ESSA Pharma.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 298.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 106,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EPIX opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.49. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
