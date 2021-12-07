Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 298.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 106,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPIX opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.49. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

