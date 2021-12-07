Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,958. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

