Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

In related news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $31,720.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $87,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,281 shares of company stock worth $1,810,004. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 14,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,276. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

