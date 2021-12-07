Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.20 Million

Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post sales of $406.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.50 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $388.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of MSA traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.59. The stock had a trading volume of 90,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,140. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $140.21 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $376,852.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 987,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,994,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,134. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.