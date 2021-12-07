Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Lane Capital.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

OXLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,817,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 122,225 shares during the period.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

