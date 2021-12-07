Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.14. 264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

