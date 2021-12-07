Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.03. TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,360. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.13.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

